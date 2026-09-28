BJP's Hypocrisy Will Be Exposed If It Skips All-Party Delhi Visit On Drought Relief: CM Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday claimed that the BJP's "hypocrisy" would be exposed if its leaders refused to join an all-party delegation to Delhi to seek drought relief from the Centre.

"If the BJP does not come with the all-party delegation to submit a representation to the Centre on the state's drought situation, it will prove that their stand is nothing but a drama. If the BJP leaders in the state fail to convince the Centre, we will take necessary measures ourselves in the interest of farmers," CM Shivakumar said.

Speaking to the media near his Bengaluru residence, CM Shivakumar said the government would not neglect the interests of farmers even if Opposition parties refused to join the delegation.

"We will do whatever is necessary to protect the interests of the state's farmers. Their stand makes it clear that they have no concern for the farmers of the state. Those who are demanding compensation of Rs 25,000 or Rs 50,000 for farmers should also speak to the Centre and ensure that it provides compensation," he said.

CM Shivakumar said a Central team would visit Karnataka on October 3 to assess the drought situation. "Our officials will extend all necessary cooperation to the team within the framework of the law," he said.

He also said a date would soon be fixed for an all-party meeting to discuss the Kasturirangan report and the drought situation in the state.

"I will fix the date for the meeting. Meanwhile, I will meet some Union Ministers and participate in the CWC meeting, where issues related to SIR and the Chief Election Commissioner are being discussed. These issues need to be discussed," CM Shivakumar said.

On the Kasturirangan report, he said the issue would also be taken up with the Centre.

"I will seek appointments with the Union Ministers and the Prime Minister to discuss the Kasturirangan issue. After getting an appointment, I will submit the necessary representation on behalf of Karnataka," he said.

Earlier, CM Shivakumar announced that he has finalised an all-party members meeting to discuss pressing state matters, including central drought relief and the Kasturirangan report, amid a boycott by opposition leaders who refused to join the proposed all-party delegation to New Delhi.