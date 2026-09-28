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Mcnulty Ends 33-Year US World Road Title Wait Arabian Post


2026-09-28 04:21:50
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Brandon McNulty won the elite men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal on Sunday, becoming the first American to take the title since Lance Armstrong in 1993.

The 28-year-old completed the 273.4-kilometre race from Brossard to Montreal in six hours, 17 minutes and four seconds after launching a decisive solo attack with about 33 kilometres remaining. Australia's Michael Matthews took silver 13 seconds behind, while the Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel claimed bronze on the same time as Matthews.

McNulty, who rides professionally for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, broke clear from a powerful leading group with roughly two and a half laps left and established an advantage that at one stage exceeded a minute. His margin narrowed sharply as the chasing riders reorganised, but he held enough of a gap on the final ascent towards the finish on Avenue du Parc to secure the rainbow jersey.

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The Arabian Post

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