Deutsch de Temperaturrekord in Basel-Binningen gebrochen Original Read more: Temperaturrekord in Basel-Binningen gebr

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Record temperatures were registered north of the Alps over the final weekend of September, with many locations reporting unprecedented highs. In Basel-Binningen, in northwestern Switzerland, temperatures reached 30.1°C. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Late-September heat sets records across Switzerland This content was published on September 28, 2026 - 08:58 1 minute Keystone-SDA

“Never before has a hot day been recorded so late in the year on the northern side of the Alps,” said the weather service Meteonews on the social media platform X.

In Basel-Binningen, the highest temperature of this summer – 39.7°C – had already been recorded on July 30. The weather station therefore equalled the record for the northern side of the Alps set by Geneva-Cointrin in July 2015.

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