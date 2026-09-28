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Late-September Heat Sets Records Across Switzerland

Late-September Heat Sets Records Across Switzerland


2026-09-28 04:20:40
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Record temperatures were registered north of the Alps over the final weekend of September, with many locations reporting unprecedented highs. In Basel-Binningen, in northwestern Switzerland, temperatures reached 30.1°C. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Late-September heat sets records across Switzerland This content was published on September 28, 2026 - 08:58 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Temperaturrekord in Basel-Binningen gebrochen Original Read more: Temperaturrekord in Basel-Binningen gebr

“Never before has a hot day been recorded so late in the year on the northern side of the Alps,” said the weather service Meteonews on the social media platform X.

In Basel-Binningen, the highest temperature of this summer – 39.7°C – had already been recorded on July 30. The weather station therefore equalled the record for the northern side of the Alps set by Geneva-Cointrin in July 2015.

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This content was published on Sep 14, 2026 This year's summer was the hottest and driest in Switzerland since measurements began in 1864. Only one national record remained unbroken.

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