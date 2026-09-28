Late-September Heat Sets Records Across Switzerland
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Temperaturrekord in Basel-Binningen gebrochen
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Read more: Temperaturrekord in Basel-Binningen gebr
“Never before has a hot day been recorded so late in the year on the northern side of the Alps,” said the weather service Meteonews on the social media platform X.
In Basel-Binningen, the highest temperature of this summer – 39.7°C – had already been recorded on July 30. The weather station therefore equalled the record for the northern side of the Alps set by Geneva-Cointrin in July 2015.More More Climate adaptation Switzerland's record-breaking summer by numbers
This content was published on Sep 14, 2026 This year's summer was the hottest and driest in Switzerland since measurements began in 1864. Only one national record remained unbroken.Read more: Switzerland's record-breaking summer by nu
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