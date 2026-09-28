Ujjain Shahi Masjid Issue Already Resolved City Qazi Urges People To Ignore Rumours

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Sep 28 (IANS) The long-running dispute over the partial removal of a portion of the historic Shahi Masjid for a road-widening project has been resolved through a mutual agreement reached overnight, according to City Qazi Khali Kurre Rahman.

In a public appeal, made through a video message, the Ujjain City Qazi said that the matter was settled amicably during the night (Sunday night) and that there is no longer any situation requiring people to visit the site.

“The task that was pledged to be completed is currently being carried out,” he said.

He strongly urged residents not to pay attention to any rumours circulating on social media or otherwise, and to refrain from leaving their homes unnecessarily to gather at the location based on such misinformation.

The agreement between the administration and community representatives provides that members associated with the mosque will themselves remove the small section of the structure (approximately 9 feet by 4 feet) that falls within the alignment of the road being widened from Kanthal Square to Gopal Mandir.

The expansion is part of preparations for the Simhastha 2028 event. Despite the overnight consensus, a crowd gathered at the site on Monday morning following the circulation of messages, leading to brief incidents of stone-pelting and the use of tear gas by police.

District Collector Roshan Singh also issued a message, and confirmed that the situation was brought under control and that the demolition work, being carried out by the mosque committee itself, is progressing steadily under a security perimeter.

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma noted that the committee was doing the demolition work with community consent and that leaders from the Muslim community were also issuing messages appealing for calm.

Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate and not allow rumours to disturb the peace in the city.