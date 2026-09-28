Afghanistan, India Seek Stronger Health Cooperation
According to a statement from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Jalali thanked India for its continued cooperation in the health sector and called for continued support to Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital.
He also asked India to cooperate with the ministry in providing the necessary equipment for the cancer hospital, building the capacity of health workers and activating the thalassemia department at Indira Gandhi Hospital.
Meanwhile, India's chargé d'affaires, Yatin Patel, assured that his country's cooperation in the health sector would continue.
According to the statement, Patel said India would continue assisting Indira Gandhi Hospital, equip the thalassemia department and provide chemotherapy medicines and radiotherapy machines.
The Indian chargé d'affaires also assured continued cooperation in building the capacity of health workers and said India would seek to provide greater and better health-sector support to the people of Afghanistan.
hz/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment