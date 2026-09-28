Afghanistan, India Seek Stronger Health Cooperation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Public Health Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali met with Yatin Patel, India's chargé d'affaires in Kabul, and the two sides discussed strengthening health services and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Jalali thanked India for its continued cooperation in the health sector and called for continued support to Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital.

He also asked India to cooperate with the ministry in providing the necessary equipment for the cancer hospital, building the capacity of health workers and activating the thalassemia department at Indira Gandhi Hospital.

Meanwhile, India's chargé d'affaires, Yatin Patel, assured that his country's cooperation in the health sector would continue.

According to the statement, Patel said India would continue assisting Indira Gandhi Hospital, equip the thalassemia department and provide chemotherapy medicines and radiotherapy machines.

The Indian chargé d'affaires also assured continued cooperation in building the capacity of health workers and said India would seek to provide greater and better health-sector support to the people of Afghanistan.

hz/sa