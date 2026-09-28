Qatar Social, Cultural Center For Blind Organises Session On Media Impact On Lives Of The Blind

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Social and Cultural Center for the Blind (QSCCB) organised a meeting, in cooperation with the unit for following up on programmes for persons with disabilities at the Da'wah and Religious Guidance Department of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, on media and its impact on the lives of the blind.

The meeting addressed several topics related to media skills, during which Supervisor of Qatar Holy Qur'an Radio, Abdullah Al Buainain, reviewed his beginnings in the media field, the key milestones of his professional career, and the challenges he had faced, emphasising that media proficiency does not rely on talent alone but rather combining training, practice, and the honing of skills.

He also discussed the importance of reading, self-education, text comprehension, and subject-matter expertise for media professionals, in addition to delivery and presentation skills.

Al Buainain stressed the importance of media professionals adhering to values, principles, integrity, credibility and professionalism, as well as verifying information and its sources before publishing or circulating it, advising to consider the impact of the information prior to publication, assessing its potential utility versus the harm it might cause to others.

The Supervisor of Qatar Holy Qur'an Radio concluded the meeting by explaining to the attendees, the use of equipment and technologies used in the radio studio and the process of preparing, coordinating, and compiling media content, while also introducing aspects of the radio hosting experience and the nature of work within it.

The meeting was organised as part of the Center's commitment to providing programmes and events that contribute to developing its members' skills and capabilities, enhancing their presence across various fields, and supporting their active participation in society.