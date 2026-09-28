(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Telephone +45 7012 5300

28 September 2026

Company Announcement 28.09.2026

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 25 September 2026. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on .

Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachment

20260928 Bilag