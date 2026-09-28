Why is Genting Malaysia's growth coming from New York and not from Genting Highlands?

MENAFN - Bazoom Group ApS)

On 28 April, Resorts World New York City opened 242 table games alongside its 2,500 slot machines. Four months later, that single floor was carrying the headline numbers of a company whose name, licence and mountain resort all sit in Pahang. Genting Malaysia reported group revenue up 32% to MYR 3.85 billion for the second quarter, and almost none of the increase came from Malaysia.

The quarter that flattered the group

The US and Bahamas segment rose 166% year on year to MYR 1.53 billion. The group's bottom line went the other way: net profit narrowed to MYR 27.0 million from MYR 398.1 million a year earlier, weighed down by the cost of opening the New York floor. Analysts read the gap quickly. Kenanga kept an outperform call but cut its target price to RM2.70 from RM3 after a 40% fall in core net profit, and Maybank lowered its full-year forecast by 28% to MYR 480 million.

Investors are being asked, in effect, to treat an American expansion as the growth story of a Malaysian operator. That is a reasonable trade. It is also an admission about the home market.

At home, the numbers go the other way

Resorts World Genting turned over MYR 1.77 billion in the quarter, down year on year and up 6% on the previous three months, and domestic revenue grew 1% across the first half. The company's own investor disclosures carry the segment split that makes the divergence visible.

The other legal operators tell the same story on a smaller scale. Sports Toto reported revenue of RM1.476 billion for its second quarter, down 0.3%, with pre-tax profit off 9.9% to RM74.4 million. Magnum's first quarter came in at MYR 575.2 million against MYR 648.9 million a year earlier, a fall of about 11%. That is the whole picture, because Malaysia's legal gambling industry is four companies: one casino licence at Genting, and three number forecast operators. Licensing runs through the Betting Control Unit at the Ministry of Finance rather than a gaming commission, and there is no framework of any kind for play over the internet. The online casinos licensed outside Malaysia that Malaysians reach answer to regulators in Malta or Curaçao rather than to anyone in Kuala Lumpur.

What the filings do not say

It would be convenient to attribute the domestic decline to that offshore activity, and analysts often do. The filings themselves do not. Neither Magnum's nor Sports Toto's quarterly announcements name unlicensed competition as the cause of the fall, and both point at ordinary commercial factors. Consumer spending has been soft across Malaysian discretionary categories, and Sports Toto also carries a motor dealership that has been losing money.

So the honest reading is narrower than the convenient one. What the numbers establish is that the licensed perimeter is not growing. What sits outside it is not something a Bursa filing measures, in either direction. Screens that surface stocks hitting 52-week highs and quarterly segment tables both work from the same disclosed universe, and an offshore market that files nothing is not in it.

The overseas hedge

That is the context for the New York spend. A company with one domestic casino licence, in a market where most of the population is prohibited from using it on religious grounds, has limited room to grow at home no matter how the consumer cycle turns. Buying exposure to a jurisdiction that keeps issuing licences is a structural answer, not an opportunistic one.

The same logic is visible elsewhere in the region's listed markets, where the growth line and the home line have separated. Investors have been willing to fund Asian expansion on long horizons, from India's space economy forecasts downward, and the question is always how long the patience lasts. Rate expectations across Asia will shape how patient shareholders are with the trade, and the Bank of Japan's next move matters more to that patience than anything happening on the mountain. For now, Genting Malaysia is a Malaysian company whose best quarter in years was written in Queens, and whose own market has stopped supplying the growth that the name implies.