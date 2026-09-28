Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Courts Have Handed Down Due Sentences For War Crimes - Azerbaijan Prosecutor General


2026-09-28 03:49:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. People who committed war crimes against Azerbaijanis have received appropriate sentences from the courts, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said Monday at an event marking the 108th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan's Prosecutor's Office and Prosecutors' Day, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He also highlighted the work of investigators and prosecutors who participated in the investigation.

Aliyev expressed his deep appreciation to veteran prosecutors and other law enforcement officers who had collected evidence related to these cases since 1987 and documented the facts under difficult conditions, including during the war.

The prosecutor general said that over the past year, the Prosecutor's Office, together with other law enforcement agencies, had continued efforts to maintain public safety, combat crime, protect citizens' rights and freedoms, and uphold the rule of law.

MENAFN28092026000187011040ID1111724438



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search