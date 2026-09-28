Asian Games: Chikitha Enters QF, Jyothi Loses In Individual Pre-Quarters

MENAFN - IANS) Okazaki, Sep 28 (IANS) Indian archer Chikitha Taniparthi won an intense round of 16 clash against Chinese Taipei's Chen Yi-Hsuan in the women's compound individual event at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square here on Monday.

While Taniparthi managed to scrape through, Hangzhou 2023 gold medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam lost in her 1/8 elimination round after going down to South Korea's Kang Yeonseo 146-150.

Taniparthi and Chen gave it their all, and they were tied at 148 points after the regulation 15 shots. The match went to the shoot-off, where the Indian nailed a bull's-eye, while Chen also fired a 10, but it wasn't a bull's-eye.

Taniparthi had shot 30, 29, 30, 29 and 30 in her five games, while Chen was also pretty strong in her outing, hitting 30, 30, 29, 30 and 29 across the five games for a shoot-off, where Taniparthi eventually held her nerve.

Jyothi found no answers to 14-year-old Yeonseo as the South Korean did not hit a single arrow below 10 to defeat the Indian 150-146. Jyothi hit 27, 30, 29, 30 and 30 in the five games, while the Korean was absolutely flawless in her outing, smashing all arrows to the maximum 10-point mark.

Earlier in the day, Ganesh Ratnam beat Sahil Jadhav in an all-Indian pre-quarters in the men's compound individual category. He defeated Sahil in a nail-biting contest 149-148 to make his way into the quarterfinals.

Ganesh began with a 29 before displaying a flawless effort in the next four games to tally 30 in each of them. Sahil started with 30, but hit 29, 30, 30 and 29 in the next games.

Earlier, Ganesh started off his individual campaign with a 144-142 win over Indonesian archer Sostar Andaru Rinaldi, while Sahil began with beating Jamiyangombo Purevdorj of Mongolia 149-137 in the round of 32.

The Indian compound men's, women's and mixed teams have secured their places in the semifinals. India's compound women's and men's teams have made it to the semifinals after beating Kazakhstan and Bhutan, respectively. Both teams will lock horns with South Korea in their respective semifinals on September 30. The mixed team beat Mongolia in the quarterfinals.