Yellow Alert For Rain Issued In 12 Bihar Districts Ganga Water Level Rises

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) The weather conditions in Bihar are likely to change again, with the Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow alert for rain in 12 districts on Monday.

Rain and localised thunderstorms, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of around 30 km/h, are expected in these areas.

Weather conditions are likely to remain comparatively normal in the remaining districts, with sunshine expected in several places during the day.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Madhubani. Localised thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely in these districts.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious, particularly during periods of strong winds and lightning.

The impact of Cyclone 'Arnab' has contributed to rainfall above normal levels in 26 districts of Bihar. However, the state's overall monsoon rainfall deficit remains significant.

By September 27, Bihar was expected to receive around 975.8 mm of cumulative rainfall, but the state had recorded only 677.9 mm, leaving the season's rainfall 31 per cent below normal.

During the past 24 hours, West Champaran recorded the highest rainfall at 78.2 mm, which was 2,014 per cent above normal.

Sheohar received 67 mm, while Sitamarhi recorded 60.3 mm.

Other significant rainfall figures included 31.9 mm in East Champaran, 39.4 mm in Gopalganj, 51 mm in Siwan and 35.4 mm in Madhubani.

Patna recorded 22.9 mm of rainfall, 231 per cent above normal, while Buxar received 23.1 mm, marking a 1,116 per cent increase over its normal rainfall for the period.

The continuing rainfall has also led to a rise in the water level of the Ganga River. In Begusarai, the river level increased by around 2 cm over the past 24 hours, with further rises expected.

The impact of rainfall in Nepal's Terai region is also being observed in the Gandak and Kosi river systems. Rising water levels have increased concerns in low-lying areas, with several villages across around 17 districts affected. In some locations, water has also entered residential areas.

Authorities and residents in vulnerable areas are keeping a close watch on river levels and local waterlogging conditions.

According to weather experts, monsoon activity generally begins to weaken towards the end of September.

The area receiving significant rainfall in Bihar is also expected to gradually narrow.

However, localised cloud formation and high atmospheric moisture could still trigger light rain in some areas. Strong winds accompanying showers may also lead to a slight dip in temperatures.