Jordan Forum Discusses Key Messages Of King's UN Address

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) --The Jordan Forum for Dialogue and Policies held a discussion Sunday on the main themes of His Majesty King Abdullah II's address to the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, focusing on the Palestinian cause, regional developments, Jordan's national security, and the Kingdom's approach to current international challenges.

Participants said the address reaffirmed Jordan's established positions on the Palestinian issue, including respect for international law and rejection of double standards. They also highlighted the importance Jordan attaches to protecting its security, borders, water resources, and national interests.

Forum Chairman Hamid Nayef Al-Batayneh said the address clearly presented Jordan's position on the Palestinian cause and national security. Former Minister of Government Communication Faisal Al-Shobail similarly noted the clarity of the Jordanian position on the Palestinian issue and its geographical boundaries, referring to the reactions to the speech in Arab and international circles.

Former Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Wael Arabiyat said the address brought regional political issues before the international community and highlighted the need to address injustice and regional crises through solutions based on consistent standards.

Former Minister of Environment Taher Shakhshir said the King's call for greater attention to global crises reflected the interconnected nature of current challenges. He added that Jordan's reliance on diplomacy represents an approach aimed at addressing crises and preventing them from recurring.

On economic and development issues, businessman Tareq Hijazi said the address linked stability with development, noting that instability affects the cost of energy, water, and other economic sectors. He also stressed that lasting peace requires addressing the underlying causes of crises.

Former Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammad Najjar highlighted the reference to Jordan's water security, particularly developments in southern Syria and their potential implications for water sources connected to the Jordan and Yarmouk rivers and the King Abdullah Canal. He stressed the importance of the issue given Jordan's limited water resources.

The participants also discussed the connection between regional developments and Jordan's national security, particularly developments along the northern border and issues related to water security. They noted the King's emphasis that Jordan would protect its security, water resources, and national interests.

Secretary-General of the Conservatives Party Talal Sharafat said the address raised issues including forced displacement, developments in the West Bank, and the situation in Gaza before the international community. He also called for strengthening Jordan's internal cohesion through justice, integrity, the rule of law, and commitment to national interests.

MP Huda Naffa highlighted the political and economic issues addressed in the speech, as well as the King's linking of developments in the region and his emphasis on the Hashemite custodianship of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Participants also stressed the importance of preserving the historical and legal status quo at the holy sites, protecting the Christian presence and heritage, promoting moderation, and countering hate speech.

Former MP Khamees Attieh said the address received attention in Arab, Islamic, and international circles and presented Jordan's positions on regional issues with clarity.

At the conclusion of the discussion, participants reaffirmed the importance of Jordan's security, independence, and national unity. They said resolving regional crises requires consistent application of international standards, particularly in relation to Gaza and the West Bank, and called for a political solution leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of efforts to achieve regional stability.

They also emphasized that Jordan would continue to pursue development and modernization while maintaining its national and Arab positions and protecting its security and water interests through diplomacy, stability, the rule of law, and efforts to address regional crises at their roots.

The participants further highlighted the importance of maintaining the capabilities and readiness of the Jordanian Armed Forces and security agencies as part of efforts to safeguard the Kingdom's security and stability.

//Petra//WH