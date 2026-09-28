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Trump to Host Anthropic CEO for White House Dinner Tonight
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Sunday he will host Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for a private, one-on-one dinner at the White House, part of his administration's engagement with the artificial intelligence company.
“Tonight, I'm having dinner with the head of Anthropic,” Trump told reporters aboard Marine One, referring to Amodei, whom he called “very highly respected.”
The dinner precedes a meeting planned for Tuesday among Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson of the US House of Representatives and leading AI executives, as pressure mounts on Congress to put safeguards around the fast-moving technology.
“President Trump has been clear: America will lead the world in Super Intelligence while protecting American consumers,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement, using Trump's preferred term for artificial intelligence.
“We will drive innovation, strengthen American competitiveness, and ensure this transformative technology works for the American people,” they added.
“Tonight, I'm having dinner with the head of Anthropic,” Trump told reporters aboard Marine One, referring to Amodei, whom he called “very highly respected.”
The dinner precedes a meeting planned for Tuesday among Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson of the US House of Representatives and leading AI executives, as pressure mounts on Congress to put safeguards around the fast-moving technology.
“President Trump has been clear: America will lead the world in Super Intelligence while protecting American consumers,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement, using Trump's preferred term for artificial intelligence.
“We will drive innovation, strengthen American competitiveness, and ensure this transformative technology works for the American people,” they added.
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