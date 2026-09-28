Solitaire World Tour Launches, Turning Klondike Into A Trip Across Japan And Korea

Solitaire World Tour, a free Klondike solitaire game for iOS and Android that takes the player through 34 cities in Japan and Korea.

A free Klondike solitaire game for iOS and Android from oneWheat. The coins you win add up to plane tickets across 34 watercolour cities in Japan and Korea.

- Shunichi Kondo, solo developer, oneWheat

JAPAN, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- oneWheat, a solo developer based in Japan, has released Solitaire World Tour, a free game for iOS and Android. It is a Klondike solitaire that takes the player through 34 cities in Japan and Korea. The game came out on the App Store on 19 September 2026, and the Android version followed on Google Play on 28 September 2026.

Solitaire World Tour is built on a simple idea: the solitaire funds the journey. The player sits down to play cards, and the coins from the hands they win add up, over time, to a plane ticket to somewhere new. Play enough, and the trip has gone all the way around Japan and Korea.

Win hands, save up, and choose where to fly next

Each game of Klondike (draw one) that the player clears earns coins. The coins accumulate, and once there are enough, they buy a plane ticket. The destination is chosen on the world map, and the further the city, the higher the fare. Cities already visited stay on the map, and the whole route can be retraced as a flight path.

Before flying on, there is a reason to stay a while. Keep playing in the same city and its postcard becomes available to buy; then the passport gets stamped, and the next flight opens up.

Arrive in a city painted in watercolour, and learn something about it with every win

The board's background is the city the player is staying in. All 34 cities, 22 in Japan and 12 in Korea, are painted in watercolour, and the journey starts in Tokyo.

Every game cleared earns one piece of trivia about the city. There are 10 per city and 340 in total, written in both Japanese and English. The Japanese text carries ruby readings over the kanji.

Keep the postcards, stamps and trivia from every place

The postcards, stamps and trivia collected along the way can be looked over again on the journey screen. Three characters drawn from the court cards guide the player through the game and hand over the postcards.

Play at an unhurried pace

There is no timer and no score. Hints and Undo are free and unlimited, and there is autocomplete. A game in progress can be interrupted and restored, and every feature works offline.

Availability

Solitaire World Tour is free, with ads, and has no in-app purchases. The game is in Japanese and English, switchable in-app at any time. It is available now on the App Store and Google Play.

App Store:

Google Play:

Official website:

Press kit:

Trailer:

About oneWheat

oneWheat is the name under which Shunichi Kondo, a solo developer based in Japan, develops mobile games.

Shunichi Kondo

oneWheat

...

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

X

Solitaire World Tour - Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Solitaire World Tour Launches, Turning Klondike Into a Trip Across Japan and Korea News Provided By oneWheat September 28, 2026, 06:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.