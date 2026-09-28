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Smotrich Calls for War in Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says the army should “go to war” in the occupied West Bank and follow the approach used in Gaza, where Palestinian auth
orities report nearly 74,000 deaths and more than 175,000 injuries since October 2023.
“We need to go to war in Judea and Samaria,” Smotrich told an Israeli news outlet, referring to the occupied West Bank by its biblical name. The territory is envisioned as part of a future Palestinian state under international diplomatic frameworks.
Asked about Israel’s response to security tensions in the area, Smotrich said: “We should do there what we did in Gaza.”
He also called for the Israeli military to operate on the basis that there can be “no terrorist infrastructure” in the West Bank, including “no terrorists, no weapons and no tunnels.”
Beyond the West Bank, Smotrich advocated territorial expansion in both Gaza and southern Lebanon. He said Israel should annex territory in Gaza extending to the Yellow Line and areas of southern Lebanon reaching the Litani River.
“I would like us to annex at least as far as the Yellow Line in Gaza and as far as the Litani River in Lebanon,” he said.
“If a war ends along the same lines where it began, what will deter the enemy from going to war again?” he added.
orities report nearly 74,000 deaths and more than 175,000 injuries since October 2023.
“We need to go to war in Judea and Samaria,” Smotrich told an Israeli news outlet, referring to the occupied West Bank by its biblical name. The territory is envisioned as part of a future Palestinian state under international diplomatic frameworks.
Asked about Israel’s response to security tensions in the area, Smotrich said: “We should do there what we did in Gaza.”
He also called for the Israeli military to operate on the basis that there can be “no terrorist infrastructure” in the West Bank, including “no terrorists, no weapons and no tunnels.”
Beyond the West Bank, Smotrich advocated territorial expansion in both Gaza and southern Lebanon. He said Israel should annex territory in Gaza extending to the Yellow Line and areas of southern Lebanon reaching the Litani River.
“I would like us to annex at least as far as the Yellow Line in Gaza and as far as the Litani River in Lebanon,” he said.
“If a war ends along the same lines where it began, what will deter the enemy from going to war again?” he added.
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