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Pope Leo Calls on French Bishops to Remain Vigilant Against Abuse
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV urges French bishops to continue strengthening efforts to prevent clerical sexual abuse, describing the issue as a “scourge” during his four-day visit to France.
Speaking to French bishops during a private meeting in the pilgrimage city of Lourdes, the pope emphasizes the importance of maintaining vigilance following years of allegations involving sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in France.
"You have faced with determination the painful scourge of abuse of minors committed by members of the clergy or within an ecclesial context," he told the bishops, according to a copy of his speech released to the press.
“You must continue along the path you have begun, maintaining the greatest vigilance,” he said. “At the same time, your clergy need to be supported and encouraged.”
The Catholic Church has remained under intense scrutiny in recent years over allegations of sexual abuse and concerns about how cases were handled by church authorities.
The pope’s visit to Lourdes, one of the Catholic world’s major pilgrimage destinations, forms part of his four-day trip to France.
Speaking to French bishops during a private meeting in the pilgrimage city of Lourdes, the pope emphasizes the importance of maintaining vigilance following years of allegations involving sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in France.
"You have faced with determination the painful scourge of abuse of minors committed by members of the clergy or within an ecclesial context," he told the bishops, according to a copy of his speech released to the press.
“You must continue along the path you have begun, maintaining the greatest vigilance,” he said. “At the same time, your clergy need to be supported and encouraged.”
The Catholic Church has remained under intense scrutiny in recent years over allegations of sexual abuse and concerns about how cases were handled by church authorities.
The pope’s visit to Lourdes, one of the Catholic world’s major pilgrimage destinations, forms part of his four-day trip to France.
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