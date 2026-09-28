BJP To Hold Two-Day Brainstorming Session In Mathura On UP Poll Preparations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold a two-day brainstorming session in Mathura on October 3 and 4 as part of its preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with senior party leaders expected to discuss the electoral road map and organisational strategy for the state.

According to sources, the meeting will focus on the party's preparations for the polls, strengthening its organisational structure and reviewing the strategy to be adopted at various levels ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin is expected to attend the meeting along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP National General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde, the state BJP president and other senior leaders from the state.

The Mathura meeting comes at a time when the BJP has stepped up its organisational activities across Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections. The party has been conducting meetings and consultations with leaders and workers at different organisational levels as part of its preparations for the polls.

Nabin recently reviewed the party's organisational preparedness in western Uttar Pradesh along with Chief Minister Adityanath and other state BJP leaders. The review included the functioning and preparedness of the party organisation at the booth, Shakti Kendra, Mandal and district levels.

The focus on grassroots organisational units assumes significance as the BJP continues to assess its election preparedness across the state. The party's organisational structure extends from district-level leadership to Mandals, Shakti Kendras and booths, with grassroots workers playing a key role in election-related activities.

The two-day Mathura session is expected to bring together key state-level leaders for detailed discussions on the party's organisational priorities and preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls. The meeting is also likely to provide a platform for leaders to review the progress of organisational work and discuss the road map for the months ahead.

As part of its preparations, Nabin had earlier visited Meerut and Saharanpur on September 21 and 22, where he interacted with party office-bearers, elected representatives and grassroots workers.

The BJP's series of organisational meetings comes well ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, making the Mathura session another significant exercise in the party's ongoing preparations in the politically important state.

With senior central and state leaders expected to participate, the October 3-4 meeting is likely to focus on coordination between the party's state leadership and grassroots organisation, election preparedness and strengthening the organisational network across Uttar Pradesh.