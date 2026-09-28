September 28, 2026 – 7.45 AM CET

Regulated information – Contains inside information

Agfa-Gevaert NV extends revolving credit facility

Mortsel, Belgium – September 28, 2026 – 7.45 a.m. CET



Agfa-Gevaert NV has extended its 180 million euro revolving credit facility to August 1, 2030. Under the previous agreement, it was scheduled to mature on August 1, 2028. The facility is used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The financial covenants included in the facility are now:

Leverage ratio covenant: Net financial debt*/Adj. EBITDA** (calculated excluding IFRS 16 over the last 12 months and tested half-yearly): maximum 3.0

Interest coverage ratio covenant: adjusted EBITDA/interest expense** (calculated excluding IFRS 16 over the last 12 months and tested half-yearly): minimum 4.0

Liquidity headroom covenant: cash and cash equivalents plus headroom under the Facilities (tested quarterly): minimum 30 million euro

The applicable financial indicators and required covenant levels are disclosed with the quarterly results publication and are tested quarterly or semi-annually following the requirement of the facility agreement.

The facility is now also secured by a pledge of the Agfa HealthCare shares.

The revolving credit facility has been arranged by a club of 4 financial institutions: BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV, KBC Bank NV, Belfius Bank SA/NV and ING Belgium SA/NV.

* Net financial debt excl IFRS 16 : the sum of non-current and current liabilities to banks excluding non-current and current lease liabilities and excluding pension debt, including bank overdrafts minus cash and cash equivalents.

** Adjusted EBITDA: the result from continuing operating activities before depreciation, amortization, restructuring expenses and adjustments.

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology, with nearly 160 years of experience. Agfa develops, manufactures and markets analog and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for the printing industry, for the green hydrogen industry and for specific industrial applications. In 2025, the Group realized a turnover of 1,086 million euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. +32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: ...

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