Back Nine Golf Hosts Packaging Event Honoring Local Family, Supports Duke Children's Hospital

Family and Friends with Finished Packs

North Raleigh golf facility brought together friends and family for a night of purpose ahead of the Jillian's Rey Memorial Golf Tournament

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Friday, September 18, 2026, Back Nine Golf hosted and sponsored a community packaging event in honor of member Greg Williams's late daughter, Jillian-Rey, bringing together Greg's friends and family ahead of the Jillian's Rey Memorial Golf Tournament.Guests spent the evening assembling 150 Playtime Therapy Bed Sheets and accompanying distraction items bound for pediatric patients at Duke Children's Hospital. The interactive products are designed to transform hospital beds into spaces for play, learning, and healing. The initiative was carried out in partnership with the Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation and the Jillian's Rey Foundation, which was founded to honor Jillian-Rey's memory and support pediatric cancer patients and their families.Between assembly sessions, guests took a break for a closest-to-the-pin contest on the 19th hole at Payne's Valley using Back Nine Golf's Full Swing golf simulators. The following day, Back Nine Golf sponsored a hole at the Jillian's Rey Memorial Golf Tournament itself."Greg is a valued member at Back Nine who shared Jillian's story with me around Father's Day," said Joseph Gendy, owner of Back Nine Golf. "When he told me about the organization, I was honored that Back Nine could be a part of it in the fight against children's cancer."About Back Nine GolfBack Nine Golf is an indoor golf club in North Raleigh, North Carolina, featuring four Full Swing golf simulators, including one in the Oak Room, open 24/7 to members. Where Golf Never Sleeps. Back Nine offers leagues and tournaments for members, and hosted kids' and women's golf clinics this past summer, with more clinics and lessons planned for the future.About the Jillian's Rey FoundationThe Jillian's Rey Foundation, providing a Rey of Hope for a Cure while sprinkling sunshine into the lives of children, was founded to honor the memory of Jillian-Rey by supporting pediatric cancer research, patient comfort programs at Duke Children's Hospital, and community events that unite families, advocates, and sponsors.

Joseph Gendy

Back Nine Golf-North Raleigh

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Back Nine Golf Hosts Packaging Event Honoring Local Family, Supports Duke Children's Hospital News Provided By Back Nine Golf-North Raleigh September 28, 2026, 05:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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