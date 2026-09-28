Lift Video Production Expands Transport And Logistics Video Services In Australia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Melbourne-based Lift Video Production is expanding its focus on transport, logistics and supply chain video production across Australia.

- Grant JamisonAUSTRALIA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lift Video Production, a Melbourne-based video production company, is expanding its focus on transport, logistics and supply chain video production across Australia.Founded in 2020, Lift Video Production works with businesses across Australia to create video content for marketing, recruitment, safety, training, internal communications and customer storytelling.The company has developed particular experience filming in operational environments including transport depots, warehouses, distribution centres, yards and industrial facilities.Lift Video Production has worked with some of Australia's largest transport and logistics businesses, producing content designed to communicate clearly with customers, employees, prospective recruits and frontline teams.“Transport and logistics has become a major part of what we do because we understand the environment,” said Lift Video Production founder Grant Jamison.“Filming in a live depot or warehouse is very different to filming in an office. You are often working around trucks, machinery, safety requirements, shift schedules and operational pressures, so the production has to fit around the business.”Lift Video Production creates brand films, customer case studies, recruitment videos, safety and training content, internal communications, social media video and photography for organisations across the transport, logistics and supply chain sectors.The company regularly works with marketing, communications, human resources, safety and operational teams to develop video content for websites, recruitment campaigns, internal platforms, social media, events and customer communications.Jamison said businesses are increasingly using video across more parts of their operations.“Video is no longer only a marketing asset,” he said.“We're producing more content for recruitment, safety, training, strategy and internal communications. For larger organisations with teams spread across different sites, video can be one of the clearest ways to communicate consistently.”Recruitment video has also become an important area for businesses looking to give candidates a clearer understanding of frontline roles, workplaces and company culture before they apply.Similarly, safety and training video can help organisations deliver consistent information across large or geographically dispersed workforces.Lift Video Production is based in Melbourne and delivers video production projects throughout Victoria and across Australia.The company's continued focus on transport and logistics forms part of a broader strategy to build deeper expertise in industries where operational knowledge, safety awareness and frontline communication are particularly important.“Our goal is to make video production easier for these businesses because we already understand many of the environments they operate in,” Jamison said.“We know how to work around live operations, site requirements and frontline teams while still creating content that feels polished and engaging.”About Lift Video ProductionLift Video Production is a Melbourne-based video production company specialising in transport, logistics, supply chain and industrial video production across Australia.Founded in 2020, Lift produces brand videos, customer case studies, recruitment videos, safety and training content, internal communications, social media video and photography for Australian businesses.

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Lift Video Production Expands Transport and Logistics Video Services in Australia News Provided By Lift Video Production September 28, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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