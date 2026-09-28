Kazakhstan's Multivector Foreign Policy In Figures And Projects: Tokayev's Approach In Action

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)For Kazakhstan, developing relations simultaneously with China, Russia, Europe, the US and other states is part of its foreign policy course. The approach consistently promoted by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev involves developing international cooperation without opposing one partner to another and maintaining ties with different centers of economic and political power.

One of the most important areas of Kazakhstan's foreign policy is the development of cooperation with China. Another step in this direction was the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum in Almaty, held on September 25. Following the forum, the sides signed 50 commercial documents worth $8.2 billion. The agreements cover the energy sector, aluminum production, automotive industry, fertilizers and investment cooperation.

According to data announced at the forum, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China approached $50 billion last year. The sides expect to increase this figure to $100 billion in the future. A portfolio of 260 joint industrial projects worth more than $62 billion has been formed.

In addition, during Tokayev's working visit to Shanghai on July 15-16, 2026, Kazakhstan and China signed more than 70 commercial agreements worth a total of over $15 billion.

However, the development of the Chinese direction does not mean a reduction in Kazakhstan's other foreign economic ties. On the contrary, in recent months, Astana has also strengthened relations with other major economies.

Speaking at the general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi called multilateralism "an important component of Kazakhstan's long-term political transformation."

"For Kazakhstan, multilateralism is a key tool for strengthening trust, seeking common solutions and achieving concrete results for our citizens and future generations," Tleuberdi said.

The expansion of Kazakhstan's cooperation with South Korea has become a practical reflection of this approach. During Tokayev's state visit to Seoul on September 14-16, 2026, the countries upgraded the level of relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. The sides signed about 80 commercial agreements worth a total of around $19 billion.

The European Union, in turn, is expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in critical raw materials, energy, transport and digital technologies. During Tokayev's official visit to Brussels in June 2026, the sides signed commercial agreements and memorandums worth a total of more than $12 billion. One of the important areas remains the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, connecting Central Asia with European markets.

The US also remains an important source of investment and technology for Kazakhstan. During Tokayev's visit to Washington in November 2025, Kazakhstan and US companies signed 29 agreements worth almost $17 billion in industry, energy, digitalization and other areas.

In addition, Russia retains significant economic weight for Kazakhstan. In May, Vladimir Putin visited Astana on a state visit. As part of the visit, Russia and Kazakhstan signed a general contract for the construction of the first nuclear power plant in the republic, the Balkhash NPP, in Almaty region.

Kazakhstan's foreign economic ties are currently gradually changing in terms of their content. Previously, a significant part of cooperation was related to raw material trade and transit. Now an increasing number of projects cover industrial production, extraction of critical minerals, energy, technology and the creation of new production facilities in the country.

The main result of this approach is the transition from individual agreements to the formation of long-term projects in different sectors of the economy. Their implementation will allow Kazakhstan to strengthen its industrial base, attract technologies and investment, while simultaneously expanding ties with various centers of the global economy. Thus, multivectorism under Tokayev is gaining practical content through concrete projects and economic ties.