Melissa Joan Hart Looks Back As 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' Completes 30 Years: Seven Years Of My 20S

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Melissa Joan Hart marked the 30th anniversary of“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”, celebrating the cast, crew and fans who have kept the beloved show impactful three decades after its debut.

Melissa, who played the role of Sabrina Spellman in the 1996 American television film adaptation based on the comic book series of the same name from Archie Comics, took to Instagram and shared a video speaking about the show.

She was heard saying:“Thirty years ago today, TGIF aired a little show that would go on to live seven years. Seven years of my 20s, from 20 to 27. By the way, I was never a teenager playing a teenage witch.”

Melissa shared that she did 163 episodes of the show.

“We did 163 episodes of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. We had so many amazing cast members, so many amazing guest stars. I tap-danced with Dick Van Dyke. Johnny Mathis sang on the show. I got to meet one of the Monkees. Britney Spears came on,” she wrote as the caption.

She added:“Julio was on. Usher was on. Barbara Eden. Garry Marshall was on the show.”

Sabrina said that it“just changed my life.”

“I've heard from so many of you that it changed your lives. I just... I love getting chills. I love those stories. I love what it's meant to all of you, what it's meant to me.”

He added:“All my friends behind the scenes, my very best friends in life, are from the crew of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. I had so much fun, and I'm so glad that it resonates with all of you.

Happy Sabrina 30th!”

In the caption, she wrote:“Sabrina is 46 today! A HUGE happy 30th anniversary to my Sabrina family; the cast, the crew, the fans! Who knew that 30 years later the show would still be so impactful? I'm so grateful for everyone that came along on this (vacuum) ride! Full video is on my YouTube channel. Stay tuned for a fun announcement tomorrow.”

It follows Sabrina, a 16-year-old high school girl, who discovers that she is a witch; she is guided by her two aunts through the journey and teach her how to use her magical powers.