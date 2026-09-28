1001SMS Relaunches As An All-In-One Platform For Virtual Numbers, Temporary Numbers And Esims

1001SMS brings dedicated virtual numbers, temporary numbers, and travel eSIMs together in one platform.

1001SMS now offers virtual numbers in 18 countries from $5.98 and eSIM data across 197 destinations from $1.50/day, all from one global platform.

- Spokesperson, 1001SMSWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 1001SMS, an online platform used by more than 100,000 registered customers, has relaunched with an expanded range of products for international connectivity. The updated platform now brings together dedicated virtual numbers, temporary numbers and eSIM data plans in one place.Customers can get virtual numbers in 18 countries and eSIM data for 197 destinations entirely online, making it easier to access a phone number in another country or get mobile data before traveling abroad.“Social media managers and marketing agencies often manage client accounts across several countries. We want to make getting dedicated numbers for those accounts simpler, with everything managed in one place,” said a spokesperson for 1001SMS.“Our goal is to make getting an international number or travel data simple enough to do online in just a few minutes.”### Virtual Numbers in 18 Countries1001SMS now offers dedicated virtual numbers with rental periods ranging from 12 hours to 12 months. Once purchased, the number becomes available directly in the customer's account, with no physical SIM card required.Incoming SMS messages and one-time codes can be viewed through the 1001SMS dashboard from a phone or computer. Customers can extend their numbers before expiration or enable automatic renewal using their account balance.Virtual numbers are currently available in 18 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy and Australia, with prices starting from $5.98.The service is designed for people who need access to a number outside their current country, want to keep their personal number private or need a dedicated number for supported online services.### eSIM Data Across 197 DestinationsThe relaunch also introduces travel eSIM data plans covering 197 destinations.Customers can choose from plans for individual countries, regions and multi-country travel, including fixed-data packages and unlimited options. Plans start from $1.50 per day.After purchase, the eSIM is delivered digitally and can be installed on compatible iPhone and Android devices. Travelers can use the eSIM for mobile data while keeping their existing SIM active for their regular phone number, calls and messages.This allows customers to arrange their mobile internet before departure and connect after arriving without searching for a local physical SIM card.### Temporary Numbers Remain Available1001SMS also continues to provide the temporary phone number service on which the platform was originally built.Temporary numbers are available across more than 200 countries and are designed for short-term SMS reception and one-time verification codes from supported online services. If an SMS does not arrive during the activation window, eligible activations are automatically refunded.Together, the three products give customers different options depending on whether they need a number for a few minutes, a dedicated number for a longer period or mobile internet while traveling.### One Account for Numbers and eSIMsVirtual numbers, temporary numbers and eSIM plans can all be purchased and managed through a single 1001SMS account.The relaunched platform is available in multiple languages and supports several payment methods, including bank cards and cryptocurrency. Businesses and developers can also access 1001SMS services programmatically through its public API.With more than 100,000 registered customers already using the platform, the relaunch marks the next stage in 1001SMS's development from a temporary number service into a broader platform for virtual phone numbers and international mobile connectivity.### About 1001SMS1001SMS is an online platform for virtual phone numbers, temporary numbers and travel eSIM data. The service provides virtual numbers in 18 countries, eSIM coverage across 197 destinations and temporary numbers across more than 200 countries.Built for individuals, travelers and businesses, 1001SMS aims to make accessing international phone numbers and mobile data simpler through one online platform.For more information, visit

Daniel D. Perez

1001SMS

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1001SMS Relaunches as an All-in-One Platform for Virtual Numbers, Temporary Numbers and eSIMs News Provided By 1001SMS September 28, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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