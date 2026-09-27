MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) iCXeed Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Cognitive Customer Experience Innovation on AWS

SYDNEY, AU, Sept 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - iCXeed, a specialist AWS customer experience transformation partner, today announced the appointment of Aurelien Plancque as Chief Product and AI Officer, Halle Nguyen as Director of CX Strategy, and Arnel Clave as Vice President of Technology Solutions. Global enterprises are under pressure to modernise their contact centres and seek an experienced partner to deliver multi-year innovation transformations that combine strategy, operations, and engineering. These appointments address market demand for a single partner that unifies consulting, operations, and technology to deliver cognitive customer experiences at scale using analytics, AI, and automation on AWS and Amazon Connect.







For iCXeed Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Rain Abueg, the answer has always been about people first. The company looked at where the market is heading, identified the capabilities it needed to get there faster, and sought leaders whose thinking mirrors how iCXeed has been built from day one.

"We have always believed that the right people, aligned on values and vision, will outperform credentials alone. Together, Aurelien, Arnel, and Halle raise the ceiling for what iCXeed can deliver."

- Rain Abueg, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer

Three Leaders. Three Disciplines. One Mission.

Aurelien Plancque, Chief Product and AI Officer

Aurelien Plancque brings more than 15 years of hands-on contact centre technology and software development expertise, including most recently five years as Senior Solution Architect at AWS. Plancque has architected cloud contact centre platforms for large enterprises and governments, published well-recognised open-source solutions for AWS, and has a proven history delivering CX and AI technology solutions that deliver innovation and business value for clients. He is based in Sydney, Australia.

"AI should make customer experiences feel effortless, and make the teams behind them faster and sharper. At iCXeed, we're applying it to both: the journeys our clients' customers live through, and the way we build the products that power them."

- Aurelien Plancque, Chief Product and AI Officer

Arnel Clave, Vice President, Technology Solutions

Arnel Clave is promoted from Senior Solutions Architect, having grown iCXeed's engineering organisation to more than 80 professionals. In his expanded role, Clave will deepen investment in engineering learning and development while applying analytics, AI, and automation to iCXeed's own workflows. The technology iCXeed works on is in many cases only months old, and the pace of change is not slowing down. Operating from the Philippines, Clave is applying the same approach the company delivers for clients to its own engineering teams.

"We are investing in and expanding internal systems that increase our capacity for learning and accelerate how we execute innovation. 'Tara na!' (Let's go!)"

- Arnel Clave, Vice President, Technology Solutions

Halle Nguyen, Director, CX Strategy

Also based in Sydney, Halle Nguyen brings more than a decade of CX consulting and operations leadership. Most recently a Senior Manager of Experience Transformation at a leading global CX consultancy, Nguyen led multi-region transformation programmes integrating Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) optimisation, AI-enabled workflows, and omnichannel orchestration. His career spans the full spectrum of contact centre operations, from frontline delivery through to strategic advisory at enterprise scale. At iCXeed, Nguyen's approach starts with the ideal customer outcome, designs the journey around it, and then enables it with the right technology to drive a more cognitive experience.

"It is about enabling the journeys customers find most convenient and efficient in today's digital world."

- Halle Nguyen, Director, CX Strategy

Cognitive CXpertise

iCXeed is highly specialised on AWS, with deep expertise in Amazon Connect, Amazon Bedrock, and big data analytics. The company's team of AWS certified professionals holds advanced tier accreditation in Amazon Connect and AI Services. Expanding senior leadership in Australia strengthens the cultural connection with clients and gives them direct access to expert talent driving CX innovation.

"Combined with our global team, it means we bring both depth and proximity to every engagement, supporting our next phase of growth as we approach Premier Partner status with AWS."

- Ryan Rayner, Co-Founder & Chief Customer Officer

iCXeed has a proven record of helping organisations deliver customer experiences that optimise outcomes and deliver differentiated value from their baseline levels. With extensive contact centre expertise, the company helps clients on AWS and Amazon Connect use interaction analytics to find the AI and automation opportunities that move the needle for customers, agents, and the business. Everything is validated with data.

"We deliver outcomes, not specifications. From my experience, no other partner in the market approaches innovation like iCXeed and these leaders deepen our capability and capacity for delivering tremendous value for our clients at an even larger scale."

- Arthur Nowak, Co-Founder & CEO

About iCXeed

iCXeed is a customer experience partner at the intersection of CX, data, and AI. The company helps organisations use AWS and Amazon Connect to work smarter in the contact centre and to deliver hyper-personalised and intuitively intelligent customer experiences. It is entirely specialised on AWS and customer experience and contact centres. With a proven history of delivering a return on investment for clients, iCXeed works backwards from desired business outcomes, guided by more than 120 years of collective contact centre expertise. As an advanced tier partner with accreditation in Amazon Connect and AI Services, they are strategically positioned to support clients in business process innovation for the contact centre. The company serves clients globally from offices in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and the Philippines.

Learn. Innovate. Repeat.

Media Contact: Euan Belila



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+61 1800 936 108

SOURCE: iCXeed