U.S. GDP Figures Due Next Week
|Advance U.S. Trade Balance in Goods (Aug.) Wholesale Inventories (Aug.) Retail Inventories (Aug.) Personal Income, Personal Spending (Aug.) Chicago Business Barometer - ISM-Chicago Business Survey - Chicago PMI (Sept.)
U.S. Featured Earnings
Micron Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) ( Q4) EPS of $31.24, compared to $2.86 in the prior-year quarter
Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) (Q4) EPS of $3.86 compared to $3.71 in the prior-year quarter
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) (Q4) EPS of $4.32, compared to $4.05 in the prior-year quarter
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) ( Q1) EPS for loss of 10 cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.
Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) (Q3) EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.19 in the prior-year quarter
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) (Q3) EPS of 13 cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter
Canadian Featured Earnings
Dye &Durham (T) ( Q4) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to gain of 98 cents in the prior-year quarter
NextSource Materials Inc. (T) ( Q4) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter
Pecoy Copper Corp. (V) ( Q1) EPS for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead Initial jobless claims (Sept. 26)
U.S. Manufacturing PMI (Sept.)
Manufacturing PMI (Sept.)
Construction Spending (Sept.)
U.S. Featured Earnings Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) (Q4) EPS of $3.19, compared to $3.03 in the prior-year quarter
Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) (Q1) EPS of 44 cents, compared to 49 cents in the prior-year quarter
McCormick & Company Inc (NYSE: MKC) (Q3) EPS of 75 cents, compared to 85 cents in the prior-year quarter
Acuity Inc (NYSE: AYI) (Q1) EPS of $5.32, compared to $4.94 in the prior-year quarter
Friday
U.S. Economic Lookahead
Employment Report (Sept.)
Factory Orders (Sept.)
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