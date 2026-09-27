U.S. GDP Figures Due Next Week

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Monday U.S. Featured Earnings Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Q3) EPS of $1.04, compared to $1.05 in the prior-year quarter Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) ( Q2) EPS for loss of $5.31, compared to loss of $5.08 in the prior-year quarter Tuesday U.S. Featured Earnings Carnival Corporation Ltd (NYSE: CCL) (Q3) EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.43 in the prior-year quarter CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) (Q2) EPS of 66 cents, compared to 64 cents in the prior-year quarter Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) (Q3) EPS of $2.40, compared to $2.46 in the prior-year quarter Economic Lookahead GDP (July) Real gross domestic product increased 0.8% in the second quarter of 2026, led by higher exports, household spending and business capital investment. Case-Shiller Home Index Consumer Confidence (Sept.) Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey (Aug.) Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead ADP National Employment Report (Sept.) GDP (Q2)

Advance U.S. Trade Balance in Goods (Aug.) Wholesale Inventories (Aug.) Retail Inventories (Aug.) Personal Income, Personal Spending (Aug.) Chicago Business Barometer - ISM-Chicago Business Survey - Chicago PMI (Sept.)

U.S. Featured Earnings

Micron Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) ( Q4) EPS of $31.24, compared to $2.86 in the prior-year quarter

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) (Q4) EPS of $3.86 compared to $3.71 in the prior-year quarter

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) (Q4) EPS of $4.32, compared to $4.05 in the prior-year quarter

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) ( Q1) EPS for loss of 10 cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) (Q3) EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.19 in the prior-year quarter

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) (Q3) EPS of 13 cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter

Canadian Featured Earnings

Dye &Durham (T) ( Q4) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to gain of 98 cents in the prior-year quarter

NextSource Materials Inc. (T) ( Q4) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter

Pecoy Copper Corp. (V) ( Q1) EPS for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Initial jobless claims (Sept. 26)

U.S. Manufacturing PMI (Sept.)

Manufacturing PMI (Sept.)

Construction Spending (Sept.)

U.S. Featured Earnings Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) (Q4) EPS of $3.19, compared to $3.03 in the prior-year quarter

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) (Q1) EPS of 44 cents, compared to 49 cents in the prior-year quarter

McCormick & Company Inc (NYSE: MKC) (Q3) EPS of 75 cents, compared to 85 cents in the prior-year quarter

Acuity Inc (NYSE: AYI) (Q1) EPS of $5.32, compared to $4.94 in the prior-year quarter

Friday

U.S. Economic Lookahead

Employment Report (Sept.)

Factory Orders (Sept.)