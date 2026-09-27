Kyrgyzstan's Customs Revenue Soars To $1.8B

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Customs revenue collected in Kyrgyzstan more than tripled from 2021 through 2025, totaling 157 billion som ($1.8 billion).

This was announced in a statement published by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, following the 8th meeting of the Interagency Commission on Countering the Financing of Criminal Activities and Legalization (Laundering) of Criminal Proceeds.

According to the information, the meeting attended by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The statement noted that the volume of customs payments increased from 47 billion soms ($537.45 million) in 2021 to 157 billion soms ($1.8 billion) in 2025.

Furthermore, the meeting was attended by experts from the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG), members of the Interagency Commission, and representatives of state bodies.

In the course of the meeting, it was noted that real GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 11.1% in 2025, while GDP reached approximately 2 trillion soms ($22.87 billion).

To ensure the country's further dynamic and comprehensive development, the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030 has been approved.

Trend 's analysis indicates that the sharp increase in customs payments in Kyrgyzstan has been accompanied by broader growth in the country's fiscal revenues and trade activity. Official data from the State Customs Service show that customs payments reached 157.4 billion soms ($1.80 billion) in 2025, exceeding the adjusted forecast by 5.8 billion soms ($66.32 million) and representing 127.9% of the 2024 level. The Customs Service attributed the result in part to improvements in customs administration and the digitalization of customs processes, including the Smart Customs platform.

In addition, Trend 's calculations show that the increase in customs duty revenue also occurred against the backdrop of a significant rise in total state budget revenue. According to the National Statistical Committee, state budget revenues rose from 209.9 billion soms ($2.40 billion) in 2021 to 673.2 billion soms ($7.70 billion) in 2025. This indicates that stronger customs collections form part of a wider expansion of the domestic revenue base.