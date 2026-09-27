Russian Attacks In Kyiv Injure Nine People Over Course Of Day
“Nine people were injured in the capital on September 27 as a result of enemy attacks. Medical personnel hospitalized six of the wounded, including one child,” the mayor of Kyiv noted.
Klitschko also reported that in the Podil district, a blast wave damaged windows in several buildings.Read also: UAV debris found in Kyiv
“The UAV crashed nearby in an open area,” he added.
As reported by Ukrinform, since yesterday, Russia has deployed 277 attack drones of various types against Ukraine, 155 of which are jet-powered.
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