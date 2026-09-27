Budanov: Russian Foreign-Policy Rhetoric Becomes Increasingly Aggressive

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President, said this in an interview with Newsforce, according to Ukrinform, citing his Telegram channel.

He said that Russian rhetoric was becoming increasingly aggressive, with Moscow increasingly threatening other Western countries, not just Ukraine. He added that similar situations had occurred in the past and that, whenever an aggressor was not stopped, its ambitions only grew.

Budanov emphasized that Ukraine is part of the Western world and that, in this war, it is clearly understood who is the aggressor and who is the victim of aggression. According to him, Ukraine has been resisting Russian aggression since 2014, and far too many people have been killed during this time. At the same time, Russia seeks to seize additional territories.

New round of peace talks could take place in early October - Budanov

As Ukrinform reported, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the possible deployment of Western military contingents in Ukraine would constitute a“declaration of war on Russia.”

Photo: Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration