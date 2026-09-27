Greece Increases Natural Gas Imports From Azerbaijan By 16% In 7M2026
|Year
|Export volume
|Export value
|2024
|927.1 million cubic meters
|$397.6 million
|2025
|910.5 million cubic meters
|461.2 million
According to the data of the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee, in 2025, the export of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Greece has slightly decreased in physical terms compared to 2024 - from 927.1 million to 910.5 million cubic meters, that is, by approximately 1.8%. At the same time, the value of exports, on the contrary, increased - from 397.6 million to $461.2 million, or approximately 16%.
Thus, in 2025, with a slight decrease in the physical volume of gas exports from Azerbaijan to Greece, its value increased significantly.
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