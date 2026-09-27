Bank Strike On 28, 29, 30 September Deferred Salaried Individuals To Get Money In Account As Usual?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The bank strike from 28 to 30 September was expected to delay some September salaries. However, the strike has been deferred. Will your salary be on time now?

Companies using digital banking with enough funds have never had any issues paying salaries on time. However, heavy transaction traffic could have caused problems. Employers, depending on branch visits or cheque clearing, could have faced a greater risk of delays.

| 3-day bank strike deferred: Check UFBU's complete statement

Now that the strike has been deferred, most public sector banks, including SBI, should not face any disruption. Even older private banks, including Federal Bank and South Indian Bank, are likely to work just fine. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will remain functional.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Will my salary be credited on time after the bank strike was deferred?⌵

Yes, since the bank strike has been deferred, most banks, including public sector banks like SBI and private banks such as HDFC, are expected to process salaries on time.

2What should I do if I need to conduct banking transactions during the deferred strike period?⌵

You can carry out transactions through internet banking, mobile banking, or ATMs, as these services will remain available despite the earlier planned strike.

3Why was the bank strike called off at the last minute?⌵

The strike was called off after a meeting between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) resulted in an agreement to address union concerns regarding various banking issues.

4How have central government employees been affected by the bank strike situation?⌵

Central government employees received their September salaries in advance on 25 September to prevent delays due to the impending bank strike, while state government employees did not benefit from this arrangement.

5Should I prepare for potential banking disruptions if the strike is deferred again in the future?⌵

Yes, it's advisable to always plan ahead for potential disruptions in banking services, particularly around strike dates or other scheduled holidays, to ensure you can complete necessary transactions timely.

Central government employees have already received their September salaries, paid in advance on 25 September due to the said strike. Salaries, wages and pensions were included even for employees in Defence, Posts and Telecommunications.

Instructions circulated through the Railway Board covered Railway employees. The Board's communication directed railway units to act immediately on the salary order. They also received their salaries on 25 September.

The central government's early payment arrangement, however, did not include the state government or its employees. They are expected to get their salary in the usual course.

| 3-day bank strike deferred: What happened during IBA & UBFU meet? Explained

Even if the bank strike took place, UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs were expected to remain available. Cash transactions, cheque clearing, and loan applications at branches would have been affected. Deposits and the liquidation of Fixed Deposits could also have suffered.

Public sector banks and regional rural banks were open on Sunday, 27 September. Customers were advised to complete important transactions before the strike wherever possible.

3-day bank strike called off: UFBU statement

IBA and UFBU held a meeting on 27 September. They decided to form a high-level committee immediately. This committee will discuss whether Saturdays should be holidays. It will explore alternatives and consult all stakeholders involved.

| Plan changed! Banks to remain open on Monday as 28, 29, 30 Sept strike deferred

Discussions will start on the PLI Scheme for Scale IV officers. IBA will propose modifications to the government that address union concerns. Residual issues from the March 2024 minutes will also be discussed.

“In view of the above, it was agreed by the UFBU that the proposed agitational programmes and strike actions will be deferred,” UFBU said in its statement.