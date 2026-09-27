CM Omar Invites Tourists To Visit J&K For Unmatched Hospitality
The chief minister said that from pristine peaks and serene lakes to lush valleys, Jammu and Kashmir remains an“immortal paradise” offering diverse experiences including adventure sports, leisure retreats, pilgrimage circuits, MICE facilities, wedding destinations, unexplored treks and film locations.
“On World Tourism Day, the chief minister extended a warm invitation to travellers to experience the timeless beauty and unmatched hospitality of Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah said in a post on his official X handle.
He reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing tourism infrastructure and promoting sustainable eco-tourism, ensuring that local youth and rich cultural traditions remain at the centre of the hospitality sector.
Welcoming visitors with open arms, Abdullah called upon people from across the country and the world to visit Jammu and Kashmir and create cherished memories.Read Also World Tourism Day: Films Turn Cafés, Cities Into Tourist Spots Patnitop in Centre's Global Tourism Plan: CM ADVERTISEMENT
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