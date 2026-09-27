Andrew J Tanentzap



Professor and Canada Research Chair, Trent University Professor of Global Change Ecology, University of Cambridge

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I teach and lead a research group in the Department of Plant Sciences at the University of Cambridge and am affiliated with the Cambridge Conservation Initiative.

My interests lie in predicting how ecosystems assemble and deliver benefits to humans in terms of water, food, carbon storage, and biodiversity. In my research, we use theoretical models, experiments, and long-term observations across all scales of organization from genes to communities to address questions in evolutionary biology, ecology, and conservation.

Learn about our work at

@ecochangegroup on Twitter and Instagram

Follow my research blog at wordpress

–present University Lecturer in Ecosystems and Global Change, University of Cambridge

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