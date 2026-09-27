Seychelles: Minister Barry Faure Addresses The High-Level Meeting On Sea Level Rise At The United Nations

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

On September 24 2026, Minister Barry Faure delivered a statement at the High-Level Plenary Meeting to Address the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise held during the High-Level Week of the United Nations 81st Session of the General Assembly. The meeting convened global leaders, experts and other stakeholders to address the urgent and escalating threat of rising sea levels. The meeting focused on building common understanding, mobilising political leadership and promoting multisectoral and multi-stakeholder collaboration and international cooperation towards the objective of addressing the threats posed by sea level rise.

In his statement, Minister Faure emphasized that sea level rise is already shaping decisions on development, infrastructure and the protection of coastal communities in Seychelles.“Access to finance remains a major constraint and financing for adaptation and resilience must be adequate, predictable, accessible, concessional, and it must better reflect vulnerability,” stressed the Seychelles Foreign Minister.

He also reiterated that climate related physical changes must not undermine the continuity of statehood, sovereignty or established maritime zones and the rights and entitlements that flow from them. For Seychelles, these maritime rights are directly linked to livelihoods, national development and long-term economic security.

Minister Faure also pointed out that the Government of Seychelles welcomed the focus of this meeting for a practical and action-oriented outcome, with particular attention to the circumstances of Small Island Developing States.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo