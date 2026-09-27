Partnership Between 'Investment Promotion Agency' And 'Brainco' For Digital Transformation In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The Investment Promotion Agency announced a partnership with Brain Co, a company specializing in applied artificial intelligence solutions, based in Silicon Valley, to support digital transformation efforts in the State of Qatar and accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies across several sectors.

The Investment Promotion Agency stated in a press release today that this partnership establishes a framework for cooperation between the two parties to identify opportunities for utilizing artificial intelligence and to develop initiatives and pilot projects for its application, in collaboration with the relevant entities in both the public and private sectors in the State of Qatar.

The cooperation will focus on leveraging the capabilities of artificial intelligence to develop practical solutions, enhancing institutional efficiency, increasing competitiveness, and opening the way for new applications in vital sectors within the Qatari economy.

Under the partnership, the Investment Promotion Agency will support BrainCo's expansion in the Qatari market and regional markets by facilitating its access to relevant government and private entities, connecting it with investment opportunities and promising areas of collaboration, as well as supporting its engagement in Qatar's growing technology and innovation ecosystem.

In this context, HE Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer of the Investment Promotion Agency, said: "This partnership reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to drive innovation and create new opportunities for sustainable economic growth. In addition, cooperation with BrainCo will contribute to the development of national talent and capabilities, and support the building of a future-ready workforce capable of keeping pace with a global economy increasingly oriented towards artificial intelligence."

In turn, Umid Raghimi, Head of Operations at BrainCo in Qatar, stated: 'We are committed to supporting the State of Qatar in addressing the major challenges to achieve the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, with a focus on vital sectors, including healthcare, energy, financial services, and the regulatory sector.' He emphasized that BrainCo's mission is to develop artificial intelligence products that make a tangible impact on everyday life by addressing the key challenges faced by government entities and individuals, and contributing to a noticeable improvement in quality of life.

The two parties intend to cooperate in implementing training programs and initiatives for knowledge transfer and the development of specialized skills in artificial intelligence and related technologies. These initiatives are expected to support the building of a base of local competencies capable of handling advanced technologies, and to enhance the capabilities necessary to sustain the growth of the technology sector and the digital economy in the State of Qatar.

This partnership comes at a time when BrainCo is strengthening its presence in the Qatari market, after announcing, during the Web Summit Qatar 2026 events, its plans to open a main office in Doha, a step that reflects its aspiration to consolidate its regional presence. The company, through its office in Doha, will employ its technical expertise and institutional partnerships to support the State of Qatar's vision to establish itself as a global hub for technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation.