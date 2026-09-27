Zurich Will Extend Assisted Suicide To Private Care Homes And Hospitals
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Les Zurichois étendent l'aide au suicide aux EMS privés et hôpitaux
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Read more: Les Zurichois étendent l'aide au suicide aux EMS privés et hôp
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Zúrich ampliará el acceso a la asistencia al suicidio en residencias y hospitales privados
Read more: Zúrich ampliará el acceso a la asistencia al suicidio en residencias y hospitales pri
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Суицид, налоги, контрацепция: как голосовала Швейцария в регионах
Read more: Суицид, налоги, контрацепция: как голосовала Швейцария в рег
A strong majority of 68.11% of voters backed a counter-proposal requiring private care homes, hospitals and rehabilitation clinics to allow assisted suicide on their premises. The government had opposed the proposal.
In the canton of Zurich, only care homes with a municipal service mandate have been required to allow assisted suicide since 2023. The approved counter-proposal takes up the idea of universal access sought by a popular initiative, which has since been withdrawn. However, it excludes psychiatric clinics and prisons.More More Demographics Self-determination over religious freedom: Zurich sends strong signal on assisted dying
This content was published on Sep 27, 2026 Voters in canton Zurich have made it obligatory for care homes and hospitals to offer assisted suicide. This presents faith-based institutions with a dilemma.Read more: Self-determination over religious freedom: Zurich sends strong signal on assisted
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