Drugs Worth Rs 10.17 Lakh Seized In Ahmedabad One Held

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 27 (IANS) The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Ahmedabad Police's Zone-7 unit seized 339 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 10.17 lakh from an alleged drug peddler in the Juhapura area and arrested a 32-year-old man, police said on Sunday.

The action was carried out as part of the“No Drugs in Ahmedabad City” campaign launched by the city police to check the sale and distribution of narcotic substances.

Police said the operation followed specific information that a man was sitting in an Ertiga car in the Juhapura area with MD drugs.

The arrested accused was identified as Kadar alias Ghuvad Iqbalbhai Hasambhai Mover, a resident of Bedi village in Jamnagar district.

Police said they informed senior officers after receiving the information and conducted a raid under their direction, recovering the drugs and other items from his possession.

The seized material included 339 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 10.17 lakh, two mobile phones worth Rs 20,000, Rs 24,200 in cash and a car, valued at Rs five lakh. Four plastic zipper bags were also seized.

The total value of the seized property was put at Rs 15.61 lakh. A case has been registered at Vejalpur police station under Sections 8(c), 22(c) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Police said two other alleged accused - Faizalkhan, a resident of Baswada in Rajasthan, and Fakira alias Chhapi, a resident of Dwarka - are yet to be arrested. Their full names and addresses were not known, according to the police.

The operation followed instructions from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) Shivam Verma to maintain intensive patrolling during the ongoing Ganpati immersion period and monitor people previously arrested under the NDPS Act.

Police teams were also directed to trace the source of drugs and monitor networks operating through social media and other digital platforms.

The LCB team involved in the operation was led by Police Sub-Inspector H.D. Vaghela, with several head constables and police constables.

Personnel from Vejalpur police station also assisted in the operation. Legal proceedings against the arrested accused are under way.