Elaris Creative Works Expands Creative Production Services In Malaysia

Award from the short film“Halfway Down,” produced for the My Mind on Film (MMOF) Youth Mental Health Film Festival.

Assistant Camera,“Dengar Bangsat”

The filmmaking crew behind“Halfway Down” during the production of the short film for the My Mind on Film (MMOF) Youth Mental Health Film Festival.

Elaris Creative Works is developing FIMA Studio to provide photography and visual content services for weddings, events and creative projects in Malaysia.

JOHOR BAHRU, JOHOR, MALAYSIA, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Developing Elaris Creative Works and FIMA StudioElaris Creative Works is expanding its creative production and visual content services in Malaysia through FIMA Studio, a photography brand focused on weddings, events, personal occasions and other creative projects.The initiative brings together photography, video production and visual content services under the direction of Malaysian filmmaker and creative professional Muhammad Nur Fikri Bin Kamaludin, whose professional background includes filmmaking, camera production, video editing, photography and corporate media.FIMA Studio is being developed as a dedicated photography brand serving clients across wedding, event and personal photography. The brand forms part of Elaris Creative Works' broader focus on developing creative production and visual content services for individuals, organisations and businesses.Before developing his creative business, Fikri gained experience through short-film and media production projects.During his early filmmaking career, he was involved as an Assistant Camera in the short film Dengar Bangsat, associated with the BMW Shorties, gaining hands-on experience in professional filmmaking and camera production.Fikri later became part of the filmmaking team behind Halfway Down, a short film produced for the My Mind on Film (MMOF) Youth Mental Health Film Festival.The film received the Grand Prize in the Malaysian Young Adult category, with the team receiving RM10,000 in prize money and RM30,000 in production funding to develop a mental-health public service announcement for screening at Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC).The production provided further experience in short-film development, camera production and collaborative filmmaking.Following his studies in Film and Video at Akademi Seni Budaya dan Warisan Kebangsaan (ASWARA), Fikri continued developing his professional experience in media production.His work has included camera operation, video production, editing, event documentation and media production management, including experience as a Head of Media Production.In 2026, Fikri further expanded his professional experience as a Videographer and Video Editor with the Prime Minister's Department in Putrajaya. His responsibilities include video coverage, video editing and live production supporting corporate communications and official programme documentation.The professional experience provides a foundation for the continued development of Elaris Creative Works and its visual production services.Alongside his professional media career, Fikri is developing Elaris Creative Works as a creative business focused on photography and visual content services.Under the company, FIMA Studio is being established as a photography brand serving weddings, events, personal occasions and other creative projects.The development of FIMA Studio reflects Elaris Creative Works' focus on combining technical production experience with photography and visual storytelling for clients in Malaysia.As the business develops, Elaris Creative Works aims to build its portfolio across photography, video production and creative visual content while continuing to draw on Fikri's background in filmmaking and professional media production.Muhammad Nur Fikri Bin Kamaludin is a Malaysian filmmaker, videographer, video editor and photographer with a background in Film and Video from Akademi Seni Budaya dan Warisan Kebangsaan (ASWARA).His experience spans short-film production, camera operation, video editing, photography, event documentation and corporate media production. His filmmaking experience includes involvement in Dengar Bangsat and the short film Halfway Down produced for the My Mind on Film Youth Mental Health Film Festival.Through Elaris Creative Works and FIMA Studio, Fikri is continuing to develop his work across photography, video production and visual content services in Malaysia.Elaris Creative Works is a Malaysian creative business focused on photography and visual content services.FIMA Studio is the company's photography brand, providing photography services for weddings, events, personal occasions and other creative projects.

Muhammad Nur Fikri Bin Kamaludin

Elaris Creative Workrs / FIMA Studio

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Elaris Creative Works Expands Creative Production Services in Malaysia News Provided By Elaris Creative Works / FIMA Studio September 27, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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