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Erdogan Reaffirms Karabakh As Azerbaijani Territory On Remembrance Day (PHOTO)


2026-09-27 10:02:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed that Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory in a message marking Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan.

“On the occasion of Remembrance Day in friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan, I commemorate with mercy our heroic martyrs who fought to liberate Karabakh from occupation and restore its freedom, and pay tribute to our veterans with respect.

Karabakh is Azerbaijani land and will remain so forever,” Erdogan said in a post on X.



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Trend News Agency

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