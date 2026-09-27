David Miller, Temba Bavuma's Twin Centuries Stun Australia In 2Nd ODI

It was an innings full of entertainment and records as twin centuries from David Miller and skipper Temba Bavuma helped South Africa to 365/9 against Australia in the second ODI at Johannesburg on Sunday. After Australia opted to bowl first, they had Proteas down at 93/3. From there, skipper Bavuma (103 in 116 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) and Miller (142 in 93 balls, with 12 fours and nine sixes) put on a majestic 156-run stand for the fourth wicket, paving the way for the Proteas to create a massive total.

Miller's Record-Breaking Innings

This continued Miller's exceptional run against Australia. In 28 ODI innings against the world champions, Miller has scored 1,184 runs at an average of 59.2 and a strike rate of almost 107, with four centuries and six fifties. This was Miller's 31st ODI fifty-plus score batting at five or below, surpassing 30 such scores by legendary Jonty Rhodes. His eight ODI tons are also now level with England's Jos Buttler (8) for most ODI tons batting at five or below, overtaking Indian legends Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni (7 each). This is also Miller's 4th ODI ton against Australia in 28 innings, with only Faf du Plessis having more with five in 21 innings.

Bavuma Reaches Captaincy Milestone

Bavuma's century was his fifth as an SA ODI captain, levelling with Faf. He still has a long way to go to surpass 13 tons posted by 'Mr 360' AB de Villliers as a Proteas skipper in ODIs.

Edwards Enters Aussie Record Books

Despite blockbuster entertainment by batters, bowlers also enjoyed a slice of history, with Aussie pace bowling all-rounder Jack Edwards taking 5/67, becoming the only second Aussie after Nathan Bracken to take an ODI fifer against Proteas at their home. He is also the fifth Aussie bowler to take an ODI fifer against SA, with Andy Bichel (best all-time figures of 5/19 at Sydney, 2002), Brett Lee, Bracken and Hazlewood a part of the list too.

Proteas Eye Series Win

Proteas need to defend 366 to win the series 2-0 and continue their winning ways against Aussies.

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