Nitin Nabin Listens To 'Mann Ki Baat' With Party Workers At Biswa Bangla Convention Centre In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin, during his visit to West Bengal on Sunday, listened to the 138th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular programme 'Mann Ki Baat' with party leaders, workers as well as common people.

Nitin Nabin was joined by Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and a large number of party leaders and karyakartas at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town. They all listened to the 'Mann Ki Baat', a monthly radio programme in which the Prime Minister connects with the citizens with a personal touch, with rapt attention.

Nitin Nabin also took to X to share pictures of staying tuned and intently listening to the Mann Ki Baat programme.

“Mann Ki Baat has become a medium to bring forth countless such efforts and inspirational stories from across the country, which are setting new examples of positive change in the nation through collective endeavours,” Nabin wrote in a post.

Notably, this is BJP President Nitin Nabin's first visit to West Bengal following BJP's astounding victory in the state. Nitin Nabin's presence and the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast filled the workers with a special sense of enthusiasm.

During the 138th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister spoke about the valour of the Indian Army on the 10th anniversary of the 2016 Surgical Strikes, the country's historical and cultural heritage, nature conservation, and the youth's resolve for de-addiction. He also described the Census as the national duty of every citizen and called for public participation.

Stressing the importance of public participation, PM Modi said the Census strengthens planning and welfare schemes by providing reliable demographic data. He expressed confidence that with public cooperation, the exercise would be completed successfully across all regions of the country.

He also mentioned the pledge taken by lakhs of youth across the country against drug abuse and the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan'.

Referring to the Prime Minister's appeal, urging people to stay away from drugs, the BJP chief said that the party has always been serious about the issue of drug abuse and that its goal is to make the country drug-free.