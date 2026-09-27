World Police Summit Announces Three-Year Partnership With Emirates To Bring Global Policing Leaders To Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The world of security is gathering in Dubai for World Police Summit's fifth edition. The partnership brings global leaders, security experts and solution providers to Dubai for WPS 2026 to exchange expertise and advance practical solutions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 2026: The World Police Summit (WPS) and Emirates have announced a three-year strategic partnership that will see Emirates become the Official Airline Partner of the Summit, strengthening its global reach and helping connect police and security leaders, experts and solution providers from around the world with Dubai.

The partnership comes as Dubai prepares to host the fifth edition of WPS from 16 to 18 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Organised by Dubai Police in partnership with DXB LIVE, the Summit will convene police chiefs, policymakers, international organisations, security experts and technology providers from around the world. Emirates will help connect this international community with Dubai, supporting the movement of delegates to a platform focused on cooperation, shared expertise and stronger public safety outcomes.

The partnership builds on Dubai's position as a safe, globally connected destination for international gatherings. In 2025, 99.9% of residents reported feeling safe, while the city welcomed nearly 20 million visitors, reflecting both its high levels of security and its capacity to welcome people from around the world.

That environment provides a strong foundation for the World Police Summit, which continues to attract growing international participation. Ahead of the 2026 edition, 95% of the exhibition space has already been booked and more than 150 speakers confirmed, bringing police leaders, security experts and solution providers together in Dubai.

The three-year partnership with Emirates will further extend that international reach. Through its global network, delegate communications, digital platforms and onsite presence, the airline will help connect the Summit with participants worldwide and support their journey to Dubai.

Ahead of the November Summit, dedicated World Police Summit content will also be featured on Emirates' ice inflight entertainment system, giving international passengers an opportunity to discover the Summit, its programme and its global mission before arriving in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group:“Emirates connects Dubai with cities and communities around the world, and this partnership will support the international leaders, policymakers, experts and industry partners travelling for the World Police Summit. By bringing the global security community together, the Summit is a platform to share knowledge, build partnerships and advance practical solutions to the challenges facing an increasingly connected world, in infrastructure, at borders and across technology.”

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the World Police Summit has enforced its position as a leading international platform bringing together police and security leaders, decision makers and experts from around the world to exchange knowledge, anticipate the future of policing and develop innovative and sustainable solutions to rapidly evolving and cross border security challenges.

“Our strategic partnership with Emirates will strengthen the Summit's international presence and broaden global participation through the national carrier's extensive network and its leading role in connecting Dubai with cities around the world,” he said.

“This partnership reflects the integration of efforts between our national institutions to reinforce Dubai's position as a global hub for security dialogue, shaping a safer future, strengthening international cooperation, exchanging expertise and building effective partnerships that enhance the ability of law enforcement agencies to protect communities and future generations.” Al Marri added.

Held under the theme“Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations”, WPS 2026 builds on previous editions that have brought together police chiefs and senior security officials from around the globe.

The programme will examine artificial intelligence in policing, cybercrime, financial fraud and organised crime, alongside the security of air, rail, road and maritime networks. An accompanying exhibition, Startup Arena and Academic Zone will connect international law enforcement agencies with technologies, emerging businesses and research supporting the future of public safety.

About World Police Summit:

World Police Summit is a global platform for policing, security and public safety, organised by Dubai Police in partnership with DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre. The Summit brings together Chiefs of Police, senior law enforcement officials, government leaders, international organisations, industry experts, academics and technology innovators from around the world to strengthen international cooperation, exchange expertise and address the evolving priorities of modern policing. Through its conference programme, international exhibition, strategic forums and World Police Summit Awards, WPS connects global policing leadership with the knowledge, technologies and partnerships advancing public safety worldwide.