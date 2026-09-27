Senate President, Ambassadors Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez met separately on Sunday with the ambassadors of Algeria, Sudan, and Italy to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and issues raised in His Majesty King Abdullah II's address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Fayez met Algerian Ambassador Mohammad Zergot, Sudanese Ambassador Hassan Swar Al-Dahab, and Italian Ambassador Pier Zamporlini. He praised the level of Jordan's relations with the three countries and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation, particularly in the political, economic, investment, and parliamentary fields.

The meetings addressed current developments in the region, including the Iranian-American-Israeli war, the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank amid continued Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, as well as Israeli attacks on Syria and Lebanon.

Fayez briefed the ambassadors on His Majesty King Abdullah II's address to the UN General Assembly and highlighted its main messages.

He noted that the King outlined the realities facing the region, particularly developments in Gaza and the West Bank, the serious situation in Syria and its direct implications for Jordan's security and stability, and the international community's responsibility to safeguard regional security and stability, halt Israeli violations, and uphold international law.

Fayez said the King warned against Israel's aggressive and expansionist ambitions in the region, describing them as a regional threat, and cautioned against the consequences of Israeli incursions into southern Syria and attempts by Israel to impose new realities on the ground.

He cited the King's questions on the role of international law: "If international law can be ignored for decades, what value does it retain? And how can we enforce it if we cannot even acknowledge when it is violated?" Fayez also pointed to the King's emphasis on protecting Jordan's national security, including his assertion that any threat to Jordan's northern border or water security constitutes a threat to national security and that Jordan would not turn a blind eye to threats affecting its security, water resources, or the interests of its people.

At the same time, the King reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to a just peace, support for the resilience of the Palestinian people and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and continued responsibility under the Hashemite Custodianship for preserving the historical and legal status quo at Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Fayez also cited the King's assertion that Jordan's commitment to diplomacy does not supersede its commitment to human values and should not be mistaken for weakness.

He noted that the King called on the international community to move from managing crises to addressing their root causes, and from merely issuing statements to taking practical measures that protect people, enforce respect for international law, and prevent the continued imposition of facts on the ground.

Fayez described the King's address as a Jordanian assessment of regional conditions and a call to restore respect for international law, justice, and peoples' rights to security, peace, and statehood. He said the speech also outlined the risks posed by the continuation of the Israeli occupation and Israel's aggressive and expansionist policies.

He added that while the King addressed the war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza, he also highlighted developments in the West Bank, including increasing settler violence, land seizures, and settlement expansion, which Fayez said constitute war crimes.

The ambassadors, for their part, praised the King's address and his calls for the international community to fulfill its moral and legal responsibilities toward ending regional conflicts and achieving security and stability.

They said the speech reflected the King's efforts toward regional peace and stability and reaffirmed their countries' commitment to strengthening relations with Jordan across various fields.

//Petra// AO