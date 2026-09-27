Iran Says It Seized US Underwater Drone In Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Sept 27 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it had captured a US underwater drone in the Strait of Hormuz, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

In a statement carried by state-run broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC said its naval forces seized the Remus 600, an advanced unmanned underwater vehicle, and it was currently "in the hands of its specialists to retrieve information."

“The IRGC Navy firmly declares that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, and we are taking decisive and unceasing action against dangerous manoeuvres and unauthorised transit within the strait," the statement said.

The announcement came amid ongoing diplomatic activity to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint that was closed by Tehran in response to US-Israeli attacks in February and a maritime blockade on Iran.

--NNN-ANADOLU