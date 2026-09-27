Centre To Launch Livestock Insurance Portal To Help Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Centre's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying will launch the Livestock Insurance Portal on Monday, marking an important milestone in the digital transformation of livestock insurance services in the country, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The portal to be launched by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will provide a single, integrated digital platform for livestock insurance, enabling streamlined policy issuance, claim processing, monitoring and reporting, in case of animals insured under the Livestock Insurance Scheme of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

To promote wider accessibility and ease of use, the portal will also be available in 11 regional languages apart from Hindi and English, enabling livestock farmers to access information and services in languages familiar to them.

The initiative is aimed at making livestock insurance services more transparent, efficient, accessible and technology-driven, while strengthening risk protection for livestock farmers and supporting the sustainability of their livelihoods.

The portal will also facilitate better coordination, real-time monitoring and data-driven management of livestock insurance programmes, contributing to improved service delivery across the country.

The launch represents a significant step towards simplifying livestock insurance processes, strengthening institutional efficiency and bringing inclusive, technology-enabled services closer to livestock farmers.

The portal is being developed as a web-based workflow for livestock insurance under the National Livestock Mission.

Under the current framework, beneficiaries, which include small and marginal farmers, pay 15 per cent of the insurance premium, while the Centre and states jointly fund the remaining 85 per cent.

Subsidised coverage has been extended to as many as 10 cattle units per beneficiary household for most eligible animals. Separate limits apply to pigs and rabbits.

The Union government is also looking at the possible use of radio-frequency identification tagging to improve animal identification and assist claim settlement.

The new digital interface is expected to cover registration, insurance coverage and related protection services, while giving beneficiaries access to information through an online system.

According to Union government data, the programme's latest five-year reference period records 60.8 lakh insured animals. During the same period, Rs 161.07 crore was released under the scheme.