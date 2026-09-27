Kenya: Capacity In Public Asset And Liability Management

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Capacity building in asset and liability management is essential in strengthening accountability, promoting prudent utilisation of public resources and ensuring that public institutions effectively safeguard and manage assets entrusted to them. Continuous training and sensitisation of public servants also enhance compliance with established policies, guidelines and national standards, while strengthening institutional systems for improved service delivery.

The Ministry of Defence has strengthened its capacity in the management of public assets and liabilities following a sensitisation programme conducted by the National Treasury for members of the Ministry's Assets Management Standing Committee.

The programme was hosted by the Secretary Administration (SA), Mr. Isaac Masinde, and facilitated by officials from the National Treasury led by the Director, National Assets and Liabilities Management Department, Fellow Certified Public Accountant (FCPA) Geoffrey Malombe.

Speaking during the official opening, Mr. Masinde underscored the importance of effective asset and liability management in promoting accountability, efficient utilisation of public resources and the effective delivery of the Ministry's mandate.

He noted that the sensitisation programme provided an important opportunity for members of the committee to strengthen their knowledge and enhance internal systems, while ensuring that the Ministry's asset and liability management practices remain aligned with national standards and applicable guidelines.

FCPA Malombe commended the Ministry of Defence for the progress made and reforms undertaken in the management of public assets and liabilities. He encouraged continued diligence and compliance with existing guidelines to consolidate the gains made and further strengthen public sector asset management.

The sensitisation programme underscores the Ministry of Defence's commitment to strengthening institutional capacity, accountability and prudent management of public resources in support of effective delivery of its mandate.

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