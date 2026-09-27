Hema Malini Calls Esha And Ahana Her 'Treasures' On Daughter's Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Veteran actress Hema Malini shared a special message for Esha and Ahana Deol this Daughter's Day.

Calling them her 'treasures', Hema Malini wrote on her X (Previously known as Twitter) timeline, "Today is the lovely, joyous occasion of Daughter's Day where we appreciate and thank God for giving us these treasures who have made our lives so full of bliss...My heart goes out in thankfulness to my two precious treasures who are and always have been everything to me. I am indeed blessed to have them in my life. (sic)"

Sharing some rare pictures with Esha and Ahana on her handle, Hema Malini also advised all the daughters out there to live up to their full potential and be independent, supporting their families.

"This message also goes out to all the daughters in the world - be the treasures you are meant to be, pillars of strength and support to your families and yet be independent and strong. God bless you all and may each be a winner in her own right! My precious gems - Esha and Ahana," she added.

Hema and Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra fell for each other while working together in a number of Hindi films during the 1970s.

The lovebirds finally got married in 1980, when Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and even had four children from that marriage.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra went on to become one of Bollywood's most beloved pairs, appearing together in films such as 'Sholay', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Dream Girl', and 'Raja Jani', to name just a few.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra welcomed their first child, daughter Esha in 1981, followed by their second daughter, Ahana, in 1985.

Dharmendra passed away at 89 on 24 November 2025 at his Juhu residence in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.