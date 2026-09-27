Karan Wahi Puts Bigg Boss 20 Wild Card Rumours To Rest With A Twist

Karan Wahi Clarifies 'Bigg Boss 20' Rumours

Speculation around actor Karan Wahi's possible entry into 'Bigg Boss 20' has been doing the rounds among fans, with many wondering if the actor could enter the reality show as a wild card contestant. However, Wahi has now seemingly put the rumours to rest.

During an Instagram interaction with fans, Karan Wahi addressed the speculation and clarified that his earlier reference was actually about UNO, his favourite card game, and not an indication of his entry into the controversial reality show. Responding to the buzz, Wahi said,“I was talking about UNO...my favourite card. Tumlog ko bhi chill nahi hai life mei. Har chiz ka matlab kuch aur banana hota hai. I am coming into Bigg Boss...atleast not this year.”

Ex-Girlfriend Uditi Singh's Reaction on Show

The actor's response came amid rumours that he could be headed to the 'Bigg Boss 20' house as a wild card contestant. The rumours gained traction among some viewers because Uditi Singh, who was reportedly his ex-girlfriend is currently among the contestants on the show.

While Wahi is yet to speak about Uditi's participation on the show, the latter was seen breaking down inside the house as she spoke up about her past relationship. Uditi was seen talking to fellow contestants Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij and Aman Gandhi when the topic of her past relationship came up.

While she did not take Karan's name, she said his presence in the house would not affect her. Uditi said that she has moved on from the relationship and would treat him like any other contestant if he entered the show.“Wo saath bhi aa jata to mere liye any other contestant type hi hota. There are so many people here jinse mai baat nahi karti (Even if he had come along, he would have been just like any other contestant to me. There are so many people here whom I don't talk to). Itna koi chakkar nahi hai mujhe, maine kabka move on kar liya hai. It's been so long I have moved on (There is no such issue for me; I moved on a long time ago. It's been so long, I have moved on),” she said.

Uditi Recalls Past Relationship and Breakup

According to Uditi, they started dating after around two months. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she moved to India and was looking for a job at an MNC while staying closer to Karan. She also recalled that the two were serious about their future and had even spoken about marriage. Talking about that phase, Uditi said,“We were quite serious about dating and then marriage. Shaadi waala chakkar tha (It was about the issue of marriage).”

Uditi became emotional while recalling the breakup, with Mahhi and other contestants seen comforting her.

Karan and Uditi were reportedly in a relationship for more than two years before they parted ways in 2022. Karan is currently competing in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.'

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)