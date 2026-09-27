Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Delhi's Harsh Vihar No Injuries

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area on Sunday morning, fire officials said.

According to Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Deepak Hooda, the fire department received information regarding the incident at 11:30 am, following which eight fire tenders were immediately deployed to the spot.

The fire was subsequently extinguished, and no injuries were reported in the incident, Hooda added.

"Call received around 11:30, 8 fire tenders came and we started firefighting operations. The fire has been extinguished, and no injuries were reported," Hooda told reporters.

Further details awaited.

Separate fire incident in Model Town

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out on the second floor of a building in the Model Town area of Delhi on September 25, prompting the deployment of 25 fire tenders to the spot.

Following the incident, people from nearby buildings were also evacuated as a precautionary measure, while cooling operations are underway at the site.

The Delhi Police said the fire has been brought under control and no one was trapped inside the building. Everyone has been safely evacuated. (ANI)

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