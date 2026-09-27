Press Release: Fastercapital Backs Gabb Global Through Equitypilot To Scale Neuroadaptive K12 Language Learning

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has accepted Gabb Global into EquityPilot, supporting the neuroadaptive AI platform as it focuses on scaling school onboarding and converting classroom pilots into... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Atlanta, United States & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital has accepted Gabb Global into EquityPilot, supporting the neuroadaptive AI platform as it focuses on scaling school onboarding and converting classroom pilots into paid contracts. The collaboration pairs FasterCapital's execution-oriented support with Gabb Global's UCLA-backed neuroadaptive approach to K–12 ELL language learning.

FasterCapital's EquityPilot will prioritize improving onboarding capacity and pilot-to-contract conversion in the first 30–60 days, working alongside Gabb Global's leadership and product team to translate classroom outcomes into repeatable procurement wins.

Why It Matters?

More schools and districts are seeking evidence-backed digital tools that demonstrably improve proficiency and retention for English language learners. Gabb Global targets K–12 ELL students with a platform designed to increase conversational fluency where many traditional apps and classroom models fall short. FasterCapital's program engagement responds to rising demand for practical execution support that helps edtech companies convert early traction into broader school and district adoption.

What the Startup Delivers?

Gabb Global offers a neuroadaptive AI platform that runs on existing school devices (Chromebooks, tablets, laptops) and adjusts instruction in real time based on cognitive load. The product blends a neuroadaptive engine, a speech AI trained on 50K+ ESL recordings, and multi-device delivery to aim for improved vocabulary retention and conversational fluency. Reported outcomes include AP Spanish pass-rate improvements and measurable gains in retention and fluency in classroom deployments.

Why Now?

Timing K–12 procurement cycles are increasingly outcomes-driven; districts prioritize tools that embed into curriculum and demonstrate measurable gains on proficiency benchmarks. Gabb Global's recovery from budget-driven churn and a waitlist of interested schools indicate a demand-side window where operational scaling and refined contract conversion can materially accelerate revenue growth.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on execution support to scale onboarding processes and operational capacity

– Guidance to refine pilot frameworks and procurement-facing materials for district buyers

– Connections to ecosystem stakeholders, including mentors and potential implementation partners

– Assistance in defining repeatable metrics that support renewal and expansion conversations

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Execution Plan Initial work will center on practical, operational milestones: standardizing onboarding playbooks, increasing onboarding throughput, optimizing pilot measurement protocols, and preparing sales and procurement collateral targeted at district procurement teams. FasterCapital and Gabb Global will jointly review current pilots to identify quick wins for conversion and standardize the teacher-facing implementation steps that drive classroom adoption.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Gabb Global through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Founder Quote

Malcolm Lee, Founder & CEO of Gabb Global, said:“We're focused on turning classroom evidence into sustainable procurement outcomes. FasterCapital's execution focus aligns with our immediate priority to scale onboarding and convert pilots to district-wide implementations.”

90-Day Outlook

Near-Term Roadmap Over the next 90 days, Gabb Global and FasterCapital will concentrate on converting a defined set of pilots to paid contracts, formalizing onboarding documentation, and deploying targeted training for teachers and district administrators. The parties will track pilot conversion metrics and update go-to-market priorities based on early program learnings.

About Gabb Global

Gabb Global is a neuroadaptive AI platform for K–12 language fluency that combines real-time cognitive load detection, a speech AI trained on ESL learners, and multi-device delivery to schools. The company reports deployment in more than 100 schools, positive classroom outcomes, and aims to scale onboarding to meet growing demand from districts focused on English language learner outcomes.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital supports startups by providing execution-focused support, fundraising readiness guidance, and access to an ecosystem of mentors, partners, and investors. Through programs such as EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps founders strengthen strategy, refine materials, and accelerate progress toward measurable milestones.