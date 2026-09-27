Slovakia Honours Azerbaijani Martyrs On Remembrance Day

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Slovakia has expressed its respect and solidarity with Azerbaijan on Remembrance Day, honouring those who lost their lives defending the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Slovak Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elčin Gasymov shared the message on social media on September 27, marking Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan.

“Today, on #RemembranceDay, we honour the memory of all those who gave their lives for [Azerbaijan's] territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Gasymov wrote.

He added that Slovakia“expresses deep respect for their sacrifice and solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan”.

The ambassador accompanied his message with the flags of Slovakia and Azerbaijan and tagged the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

September 27 is observed annually in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day to honour servicemen and civilians who lost their lives in the country's wars and conflicts, particularly those who died during the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020.

Gasymov has served as Slovakia's ambassador to Azerbaijan since August 2025. Slovakia and Azerbaijan have also been expanding bilateral cooperation, including in energy, investment and economic projects.

In recent months, Ambassador Gasymov has highlighted Slovakia's interest in projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, including cooperation in agriculture and a planned Park Forest project in Aghdam.

The ambassador's Remembrance Day message comes as Azerbaijan and Slovakia continue to deepen bilateral ties, with energy cooperation, including potential Azerbaijani gas supplies to Slovakia, remaining an important area of the relationship.